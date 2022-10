One man was arrested after reports of a stabbing in the early morning on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Stuart and Tremont Street.

Police say they found two adult male victims on scene, while two other victims arrived to a local hospital afterwards.

One of the victims was found to have life threatening injuries while the other three have non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation.