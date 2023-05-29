Multiple CT State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity on Memorial Day

Multiple state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Memorial Day.

The following state parks are now closed:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford

Kent Falls State Park in Kent

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Any parks that close on Monday are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Gillette Castle State Park is currently open until sunset, but ticket sales for tours of the castle are sold out for the rest of the day.