Multiple CT State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity on Memorial Day

Multiple state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Memorial Day.
The following state parks are now closed:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
- Kent Falls State Park in Kent
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest)
- Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
Any parks that close on Monday are expected to reopen on Tuesday.
Gillette Castle State Park is currently open until sunset, but ticket sales for tours of the castle are sold out for the rest of the day.