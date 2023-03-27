Multiple Storm Systems Expected to Impact New England This Week

A sunny start Monday morning is gradually giving way to increasing clouds as an energetic jet stream level disturbance approaches from the Great Lakes and eventually delivers showers overnight Monday night into Tuesday.

With a light wind Monday, temperatures reaching 55 to 60 degrees will feel just as good for most of central and southern New England, while Northern New England lands closer to 50 degrees, as does the coast, where a sea breeze develops Monday midday and afternoon, keeping coastal communities cooler than inland counterparts.

The combination of fading sunshine and milder-than-normal temperatures will mean warm pavement temperatures on roadways, so as rain showers developing Monday evening from west to east between 5 and 8 p.m., respectively, mix with and even change to wet snowflakes for many around and after midnight into predawn Tuesday, it’s a far reach for these flakes to stick beyond a coating on grassy surfaces here and there, and roads should remain wet, not icy.

As early showers depart Tuesday morning, there’s a follow-up disturbance headed to New England Tuesday midday and afternoon which will spark renewed scattered rain showers. At the surface, a cold front passes through New England Tuesday evening, delivering drier air for sunshine Wednesday, but in a quick-moving weather pattern, the next disturbance will be charging east out of the Great Lakes with another cold front that arrives Wednesday night with a quick shot of showers – probably both raindrops and snowflakes, depending on elevation and northward extent – overnight Wednesday night, departing early Thursday morning.

This opens the door to a brisk shot of cool early spring air Thursday that will ensure ample sunshine for the Red Sox Season Home Opener at Fenway Park but also ensures an almost-blustery day of high temperatures only in the 40s and a wind chill in the 30s with a northwest wind, blowing from third to first base at the ballpark, steady at 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 35 mph at times.

Yet another storm system moves into the northeast late Friday into Saturday, launching clouds into our New England sky Friday but also dragging milder temperatures north, so when showers fall Friday evening through Saturday morning, temperatures eventually may reach or exceed 60 degrees Saturday for southern New England!

Our First Alert Team is still nailing down exactly what time Saturday the showers end, but we have reason to be optimistic they may move out by the afternoon. Regardless, cooler and drier air is expected for the second half of the weekend, with the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast now stretching through the first several days of April.