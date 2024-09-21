Tufts University

Multiple Tufts men's lacrosse players still hospitalized following workout

Twelve members of the team have been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition that can lead to permanent disability or death

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five Tufts University men's lacrosse players remain hospitalized following a recent workout led by a graduate of a Navy SEAL training program, according to a spokesman for the school.

Around 50 members of the Tufts men's lacrosse team participated in this voluntary workout session on Monday.

12 teammates ended up with Rhabdomyolysis, a potentially serious condition where damaged muscles release proteins and electrolytes into the blood, which can lead to kidney damage and potential death.

Students at Tufts were shocked that members of this champion lacrosse team were sickened like this.

Members of Tufts' lacrosse team are in the hospital after a workout session hosted by a graduate of a Navy SEAL program.

"I was honestly impressed with their strength to be able to push themselves that much." said Tufts student Cooper Kolehmainen.

Practices have now been postponed until each team member has been medically cleared.

"I just hope that they get well soon and get back on the field because that's what we want to see them doing, thats what they love doing." added grad student Prosper Abuanor.

Tufts has now brought in an outside investigation to do a thorough review of the situation.

Tufts University, located in Medford and Somerville, has about 6,700 undergraduate students. The men's lacrosse team won its fourth NCAA title in May, defeating RIT.

More Massachusetts stories

Weather 19 hours ago

Rain continues in parts of New England, rain chances increase Saturday

New England Patriots 20 hours ago

Mayo, Van Pelt give updates on Pats' QB situation after ugly Jets loss

This article tagged under:

Tufts University
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us