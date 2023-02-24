canton

Multiple Vehicle Crash Causes Delays on I-93, I-95 South of Boston

The crash scene cleared shortly after 8 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in Canton, Massachusetts, is causing major traffic delays on Friday morning.

State police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. just south of Exit 2. Two travel lanes are closed and five vehicles are being towed from the scene.

One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

"Expect significant delays on Routes 93 NB and 95 NB in Canton area," state police said in a tweet.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Shortly after 8 a.m., state police said all lanes on I-93 had reopened.

More Massachusetts stories

mbta 3 hours ago

Red Line Service Resuming With Delays Between Harvard, Broadway

Needham 57 mins ago

Pedestrian Killed During Hit-and-Run Crash on I-95 in Needham, State Police Say

This article tagged under:

canton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us