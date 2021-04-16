Indianapolis

Multiple People Shot at Indianapolis FedEx Facility; Suspect Dead

By Sophie Reardon

Multiple people were shot late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Officers responded to a FedEx facility at 8951 Mirabel Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday night and found multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said at a news conference early Friday morning.

The victims have been transported to local hospitals. It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

The suspect appears to have "taken his own life" and there is no active threat, police said.

FedEx released a statement to NBC News early Friday morning.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport," it read. "Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Earlier Thursday night, Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions. It has since reopened, but with no access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

