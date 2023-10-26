‘My heart is crushed': Bar, bowling alley targeted by mass shooter respond to tragedy

Schemengees Bar & Grille and Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, the two Lewiston, Maine, locations targeted by a mass shooter on Wednesday posted messages on their Facebook pages Thursday responding to the tragedy.

"My heart is crushed," the post from Shemengees read. "I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn [sic] upside down for no good reason."

The post, which was also embedded on the restaurant's website, said "great people in this community" were lost in the shootings. "How can we make any sense of this. Sending out prayers to everyone."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Over 100 people had already commented on the post as of 5 a.m. Thursday from as far away as Ireland and Sweden.

"There is no way to make sense of this senseless act," commented Carmen Reed. "My heart is aching for all of you involved. Stay safe, stay strong and know that you are loved."

"My heart is with you and our entire community," added Jessica McKinnon LaVoie.

Just-In-Time Recreation posted a message on their Facebook page several hours later.

"None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is," they said. "We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some amazing and whole hearted people from our bowling family and community last night. There are no words to fix this or make it better. We are praying for everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy. We love you all and hold you close in our hearts."

The shooter targeted Shemengees and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. Eighteen people were killed and 13 others injured.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Card, a 40-year-old with a military background, charging him with murder in connection with the mass shooting, one of Maine's most brazen criminal acts in years.