Namesake PR Firm Names George Regan's Successor

By Grant Welker

Regan Communications Group has named its chief of staff as its newest president as founder and longtime leader George Regan steps back from the company.

Ashley Boiardi, a Saugus resident who owns a Peabody accessories and antiques business, AshBMarie, has worked in leadership roles at Regan Communications for eight years, including as chief of staff and human resources director.

