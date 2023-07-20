Nan Xiang Express Opens in Boston's Chinatown Neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The fast-casual sibling of a trio of Michelin-recommended Shanghainese soup dumpling restaurants has come to Boston.

According to a press release, Nan Xiang Express has soft-opened in the city's Chinatown neighborhood, moving into a space on Beach Street between Harrison Avenue and Tyler Street and offering takeout and delivery while also having seating for more than 30 inside. The express concept--which has locations in the Forest Hills section of Queens and Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood--is a spinoff of the NYC-based Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, which has locations in the Flushing part of Queens, Manhattan, and Cherry Hill, NJ, and was named a Michelin-recommended Shanghainese restaurant over the course of nine consecutive years.

The address for the new location of Nan Xiang Express is 52 Beach Street, Boston, MA 02111. The website for all locations can be found at nanxiangexpress.com.

