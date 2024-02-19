Nashua, NH high school in lockdown; no active threat, no injuries, police say

Nashua North High School in New Hampshire is in lockdown and police are on scene, authorities said Monday morning.
Nashua police announced the lockdown in a social media post around 9:30 a.m.
"This is an active investigation and Officers are on scene," the department said on X.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
In an updated posted to X at 10:17 a.m., Nashua police said there is "no known threat" at the school and "no injuries to report."
Police are still on scene investigating.