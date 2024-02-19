New Hampshire

Nashua, NH high school in lockdown; no active threat, no injuries, police say

Few details about the incident have been released

By Marc Fortier

Nashua North High School in New Hampshire is in lockdown and police are on scene, authorities said Monday morning.

Nashua police announced the lockdown in a social media post around 9:30 a.m.

"This is an active investigation and Officers are on scene," the department said on X.

In an updated posted to X at 10:17 a.m., Nashua police said there is "no known threat" at the school and "no injuries to report."

Police are still on scene investigating.

