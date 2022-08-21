Nathan Eovaldi Scratched From Start, Could Be Placed on Injured List

Eovaldi scratched from start, could be placed on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox can't seem to catch a break in the injury department.

Manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that Nathan Eovaldi has been scratched from his scheduled Tuesday start against the Toronto Blue Jays. The right-hander hasn't responded well to treatment on a trapezius muscle and could be headed for another stint on the injured list.

Eovaldi, who also was scratched from his previously-scheduled start in Pittsburgh, missed time earlier this season due to a hip injury. After a rocky return to the mound, the 32-year-old started to find his groove in August, posting a 2.95 ERA in three starts.

Injuries have continued to plague the Red Sox this month with Chris Sale breaking his wrist in a bike accident, James Paxton suffering a setback in his rehab, and Tanner Houck being placed on the IL with a back issue. If Eovaldi indeed joins them on the injured list, Boston's uphill battle for a wild-card spot only gets steeper.

The Red Sox enter Sunday five games out of a postseason berth.