Natick Police Searching for Missing Man With Alzheimer's

Police are looking to find a missing elderly man in Natick, Massachusetts.
The search for the 93-year-old man, who has Alzheimer's, was focused on the downtown area, police said.
Natick police did not provide the man's full name or a photo, but they did say he responds to the name Wade.
The man was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday wearing khaki pants and a khaki jacket.
He is 5'8" and 140 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Natick Police Department at 508-647-9500.