National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien Tests Positive for COVID-19

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Monday, NBC News reported.

“He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," a statement said, according to a pool report. "There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

O’Brien becomes the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have been infected with the new coronavirus.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

A personal valet to the president and the vice president's press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.