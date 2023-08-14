National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Connecticut Saturday

The National Weather Service surveyors from Albany, New York confirmed a weak tornado touched down in Litchfield County Saturday night.

The EF0 tornado touched down somewhere near the Bridgewater town line with Roxbury, according to the NWS.

They came to Connecticut for an investigation based on tree damage and social media reports in the Bridgewater area.

Investigators were also able to look at a video recorded by a Dale Barchi of what appeared to be the tornado touching down Saturday night.

Barchi was driving with her fiancé chasing the storms Saturday night when they realized a tornado had touched down behind them.

"It was very windy. The rain was coming down sideways. You definitely felt the pull from that and it was an experience like no other," Barchi said.

Winds inside of the storm around 9pm Saturday evening. Red color indicates wind moving away from the radar site, green colors show winds moving toward the radar site (in southeastern Massachusetts). Area of red surrounded by green indicates rotation as the storm moved through the Bridgewater area.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in western Connecticut Saturday evening.

The storm in question had a severe thunderstorm warning with the "tornado possible" tag due to rotation within the storm as it moved from New York into Connecticut.