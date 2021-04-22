National Weather Service

National Weather Service Looking Into Whether Tornado Touched Down in Litchfield County

A team from the National Weather Service is headed to Litchfield County this morning to determine whether a tornado touched down Wednesday. They will be in Sharon and Kent.

Severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon and a tornado warning was issued for Litchfield County.

Severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon and brought down some trees and power lines.

There was damage along the side of the road on Route 7 in Kent and trees and branches came down. Police blocked a section of the road near Kent Falls State Park.

On Cornwall Bridge Road, Route 4, in Sharon, a large tree was hanging on top of power lines.

This article tagged under:

National Weather ServiceSharonKent
