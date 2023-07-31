National Weather Service determines no tornado touched down in CT

The National Weather Service has determined that no tornado touched down in northeastern Connecticut Saturday night.

On Saturday night, Doppler radar indicated a rotating thunderstorm that moved across central and eastern Connecticut between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and ”rotation aloft” became strong over the Chaplin area, which prompted a tornado warning, according to the National Weather Service.

They said there were several videos and photos of a large funnel cloud beginning in Manchester that moved east toward Storrs and onto Killingly, near the Rhode Island border.

The National Weather Service sent a team to survey Chaplin, Hampton, Brooklyn, Plainfield, and Killingly, including the Wauregan and Danielson areas, and they did not find any damage consistent with a tornado.

Drone video from the southern end of Pine Acres Lake in Hampton showed a couple of trees down and the civil air patrol flew several flight paths across the region, beginning in the Coventry and Mansfield areas, and did not see damage along the route, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

They initially confirmed the tornado based on radar and also from photo and video reports of the tornado on the ground. They said there was initially a tornado debris signature on radar, but they later determined that the signature was not well-defined.

The National Weather Service also determined that a funnel cloud traversed eastern Connecticut and came dangerously close to touching down but never did.

Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF-Scale, which ranges from EF0 to EF5 and is based on the damage the tornado caused.