National Weather Service surveys Conn. after reported tornado touchdown

The National Weather Service is working on making a final determination after a tornado reportedly touched down in northeastern Connecticut Saturday.

A tornado warning was issued for Windham County just before 7:30 that night.

7:24 p.m. Saturday evening above Mansfield Hollow Lake looking northeast towards Chaplin during the tornado warning (Mathew Beissee)

The National Weather Service initially confirmed the tornado based on radar and also from photo and video reports of the tornado on the ground, later saying they would need to make a final determination after not finding any damage themselves in Windham County.

I captured this short video clip of a possible tornado formation as seen from @UConn Storrs, CT at 7:23 pm, July 29, 2023. @WX1BOX pic.twitter.com/xcSETsPMUZ — Milton Levin (@miltonlevin) July 30, 2023

The storm traveled east and there were multiple tree damage reports through the county.

State Senator Jeff Gordon said the severe weather seems to have mostly impacted Hampton near the Pomfret line, further north on Route 97.

Parts of Route 97 between Chaplin and Brooklyn were shutdown due to tree damage, but have since reopened.

In total, Gordon said about 50 people lost power. It has since been restored.

Gordon said it didn't look like the tornado caused a lot of property damage or structure damage. No injuries were reported.

The radar snapshot at the time the tornado warning was issued on Saturday evening (7:35 pm)

According to the NWS, they were in Windham County on Sunday surveying the damage from Chaplin to Killingly Sunday, including possible wind damage in Mansfield, Chaplin, and surrounding towns.

Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF-Scale). The scale ranges from EF0 to EF5 and is based on the damage the tornado caused.