Giant pandas are returning to Smithsonian National Zoo in DC

Giant pandas are set to return to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., by the end of the year, officials announced Wednesday.

China will send a pair of 2-year-old pandas, male Bao Li and female Qing Bao, under a 10-year breeding and research agreement, the zoo said in a press release, to the joy of panda fans throughout the D.C. area and the United States.

“This longstanding program, and this collaboration with our Chinese colleagues, is one of the reasons why giant pandas are no longer listed as endangered, but rather only vulnerable, on the global list of species at risk of extinction,” National Zoo director Brandie Smith said.

Bao Li (BOW-lee), whose name means "treasure" and "energetic" in Mandarin Chinese, is related to the National Zoo’s panda family: He is the son of Bao Bao, who was born in D.C. in 2013. That makes Bao Li the grandchild of Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, who lived at the National Zoo for about 23 years before returning to China last fall.

Bao Li was born on Aug. 4, 2021, and lives at the Shenshuping Base in Wolong.

Roshan Patel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute Two-year-old male giant panda Bao Li in his habitat at Shenshuping Base in Wolong, China, May 16.

“The panda’s arrival is not just an exciting event, but it’s proof positive of the success of our giant panda program,” Smith said.

“Bao Li is just as handsome as his uncles, Tai Shan and Xiao Qi Ji,” Chinese ambassador Xie Feng said at a press conference Wednesday. “I believe he is also excited for the upcoming trip from his hometown in Sichuan to D.C. to see the place where his family lived and get to know the friends here.”

As for Qing Bao (ching-BOW), “She is a star,” Feng said. Qing Bao was the ambassador of the ninth World Wildlife Day when she was a year old. Her name means "green" and "treasure.". She was born on Sept. 12, 2021, and lives at the Dujiangyan Base in Sichuan.

Roshan Patel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute Two-year-old female giant panda Qing Bao in her habitat at Dujiangyan Base in Sichuan, China May 17.

The announcement comes six months after the National Zoo’s three iconic pandas left the zoo with an emotional goodbye as the conservation agreement expired.

FedEx is set to fly the new pair to the United States in its “Panda Express service.” The animals will be quarantined for at least 30 days, and then allowed to settle in for a few weeks before the panda exhibit opens to the public.

“The public debut date will be announced as soon as the animal care team feels the bears are ready to meet visitors,” the zoo said.

Under the new agreement, the National Zoo will pay $1 million per year to the China Wildlife Conservation Association to “support research and conservation efforts in China,” according to the zoo. That money does not come from federal funding, according to the zoo.

The National Zoo says it is looking to raise $25 million to pay for renovations to the panda exhibit; maintain and upgrade the Giant Panda Cam; pay for costs of operating the panda exhibit and support conservation efforts.

China will retain ownership of the bears and any cubs must be returned to China by the age of 4.

The Chinese ambassador says he hopes the agreement will bring joy to a new generation of families.

“Over the past five decades, pandas have held a special place in the childhood memories of numerous Americans. Today, many of those happy kids have become grandpas and grandmas, dads and moms themselves. They look forward to taking their kids to the zoo to tell their stories with pandas and start new ones for their little boys and girls,” Feng said.

Giant pandas were a staple at D.C.’s National Zoo for over 50 years

The National Zoo’s longstanding resident pandas, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, departed D.C. last fall, along with their youngest offspring, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born at the zoo in 2020. The three went to new homes in the China Wildlife Conservation Association, leaving the National Zoo's giant panda habitat vacant for the first time in decades.

Pandas first arrived at the National Zoo in the 1970s and evolved into D.C.'s unofficial mascots. The black-and-white bears appeared on Metro cards, street signs and statues around the District.

The panda conservation program flourished after Tian Tian and Mei Xiang in 2000. Mei Xiang gave birth to four surviving cubs, Tai Shan, Bao Bao, Bei Bei and Xiao Ji Qi — the first panda in the U.S. born after his mother was artificially inseminated with frozen, instead of fresh, semen.

The agreement to keep Tian Tian and Mei Xiang was extended several times. The panda program has always served as a gesture of friendship and a sort of soft diplomacy between China and the United States. The pullback of pandas at the National Zoo and other zoos in the United States sparked some concern. Currently, there are only four pandas in the country – all at Atlanta’s zoo.

But in February, news that China plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo signaled the return of panda diplomacy.

Despite the links to U.S.-China diplomacy, the negotiations are researcher-to-researcher and not based in politics, Smith, the National Zoo's director, told News4 last summer.

"We're a bunch of scientists; we're a bunch of animal people," Smith said. "This is not a political conversation. This is absolutely a conversation between colleagues talking about, what's best for the overall program, and also, what can be best for individual animals?"