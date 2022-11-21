Naugatuck Police Have Arrest Warrant for Man Suspected of Killing 11-Month-Old

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the man they say killed an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck on Friday.

The warrant charges 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor.

Francisquini has not been taken into custody.

Naugatuck officers responded to a home on Millville Avenue Friday morning and found a child dead at the scene. They originally said the girl was 1-year-old, but have since clarified that she had not yet reached her first birthday.

Investigators identified Francisquini as a possible suspect and began searching for him.

Francisquini is related to the girl and lived in the home on Millville Avenue with her, according to Chief C. Colin McAllister. He did not say how the two were related.

The car Francisquini was believed to be driving was found abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven near Exit 8 Friday evening. Officers searched the area of Foxon Boulevard but did not find him.

On Saturday, police released surveillance images of a person they believed to be Francisquini walking on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. The images were captured around 4 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Naugatuck police have scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to update the public on the investigation. It is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information Francisquini's whereabouts is asked to call Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or through the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

