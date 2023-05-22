Naugatuck

Police Investigating Severe Case of Dog Abuse in Conn.

NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck police are investigating what they say is a severe case of animal abuse after a dog was found in poor condition, with a chain growing into its neck.

The dog was found on Platts Mill Road, near the Waterbury line, on the afternoon of Saturday, May 13.

The dog, which has since been named Justice, was taken to Central Valley animal hospital and the chain was removed.

Justice suffered a wound from the chain and a fever and his body condition was poor, officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He is doing well after surgery, but is still recovering and is not yet available for adoption.

Desmond’s Army is offering a $1,500 reward for information in the case.

Police are asking for help to identify the people responsible and they are asking anyone with surveillance images to come forward.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us