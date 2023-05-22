Police Investigating Severe Case of Dog Abuse in Conn.

Naugatuck police are investigating what they say is a severe case of animal abuse after a dog was found in poor condition, with a chain growing into its neck.

The dog was found on Platts Mill Road, near the Waterbury line, on the afternoon of Saturday, May 13.

The dog, which has since been named Justice, was taken to Central Valley animal hospital and the chain was removed.

Justice suffered a wound from the chain and a fever and his body condition was poor, officials said.

He is doing well after surgery, but is still recovering and is not yet available for adoption.

Desmond’s Army is offering a $1,500 reward for information in the case.

Police are asking for help to identify the people responsible and they are asking anyone with surveillance images to come forward.