Police Urge Community to Go Pink on 1st Birthday of Baby Killed in Conn. Last Month

Naugatuck police are calling for the community to wear pink or display pink lights Saturday, on what would have been the first birthday for baby Camilla Francisquini, who was killed last month.

Camilla’s father, Christopher Francisquini, 31, is suspected of killing his baby daughter, and police as well as the FBI are searching for him.

Naugatuck police are wearing pink #justiceforcamilla bracelets in a show of support for Camilla’s loved ones and as a reminder of their mission as they seek justice and search for Christopher Francisquini.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Since revealing the #justiceforcamilla bracelets during a news conference on Thursday, Naugatuck police have received an overwhelming number of inquiries about them, they said.

The bracelets are not for sale to the public yet, but police said there are orders for more in the coming days and they will notify the public when they become available.

To honor what would have been Camilla’s first birthday, Naugatuck police are asking members of the community on Saturday to wear the color pink or display pink lights throughout town, and while they are at the tree lighting on the green at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Naugatuck police said Camilla Francisquini was choked, stabbed and dismembered on Nov. 18. Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant that charges her father with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. Bond for him has been set at $5 million.

Christopher Francisquini was last seen in New Haven on Quinnipiac Avenue in Fair Haven on Nov. 19 and he has possible connections to Meriden and New Haven as well as New York and Massachusetts, officials said.

Authorities said Francisquini is considered armed and dangerous. He has distinct tattoos that include an angry clown on his left hand, Stars and “Milla” on his right hand and “CME” on the right side of his neck.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Francisquini's capture and prosecution.

The FBI offers a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to the arrest & conviction of Christopher A. Francisquini, wanted by the State of Connecticut in connection with the murder of his 11-month-old daughter on November 18, 2022, in Naugatuck, CT: https://t.co/vjX8IOKYmi pic.twitter.com/pc8InnAuzy — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) November 29, 2022

Police said he could have altered his physical appearance, so they are asking anyone who sees someone who resembles Francisquini to contact them.

Anyone with information on where he is is asked to call police immediately and call 1-800-CALL-FBI(1-800-225-5324).