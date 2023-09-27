wellness

Navigating Messy Emotions with Kris Carr

Kris Carr is no stranger to life-changing events -- a cancer diagnosis in her 20s, loss of family members, and everything in between. Instead of leaning into sadness and pity, Kris opted to become the CEO of her health and live life to the fullest.

In the process, she has coached many people to a happier and healthier life. Oprah (yes, THAT Oprah) calls her a game-changer. Today she talks about how facing the most vulnerable moments of her life led her to heal. And as always, she's sharing those tools with us in her new book "I'm Not a Mourning Person."

She shares why now was the right time to write this book, how we can all use the tools in our lives regardless of the size of life rupture (new term you're going to love!), and more!

Follow along on with Kris Carr & get your copy of "I'm Not a Mourning Person": kriscarr.com

