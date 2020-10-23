Alabama

Navy Aircraft Crashes in Alabama; Extent of Injuries Unclear

navy-logo
Michael Sohn/AP, File

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Friday in Alabama near the Gulf Coast, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Magnolia Springs, southeast of Mobile, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities.

Authorities said no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 58 mins ago

Trump, Biden Scrap on Oil, Virus With Just Over a Week to Go

1 hour ago

Fauci Says as Coronavirus Infections Swell, Task Force Meeting Once a Week

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AlabamaU-S Navy
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us