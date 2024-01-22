Navy identifies two SEALs lost at sea during raid and later declared dead

The Navy on Monday identified two SEALs who were declared dead after they were lost at sea during a nighttime raid near Somalia.

Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, and Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, were out on the waters on the night of Jan. 11, seizing "a vessel illegally transporting advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen," according to a Navy statement.

"Jill and I are mourning the tragic deaths of two of America’s finest—Navy SEALs who were lost at sea while executing a mission off the coast of East Africa last week," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Over ten days, the United States military conducted an extensive search and rescue mission. Recovery efforts are still continuing as we grieve this profound loss for our country."

Both men completed boot camp at the Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, just outside Chicago, before graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, California.

The U.S. Navy warned American vessels to stay out of areas around Yemen in the Red Sea for the next 72 hours.

