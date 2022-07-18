Navy's Famed Blue Angels Aerial Acrobatics Team Selects First Female Pilot

For the first time in its 76-year history, the Navy’s famed Blue Angels aerial demonstration team will feature a female pilot.

The Navy on Monday named Lt. Amanda Lee as one of the Blue Angels’ newest core members.

Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed dazzling aerial displays at air shows, sporting events and other flight demonstrations, providing community outreach and an important recruiting tool for the U.S. Navy.

Lee, of Mounds View, Minn., is now on a flight demonstration team, Strike Fighter Squadron 106, known as the Gladiators, stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., NBC News reported.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.