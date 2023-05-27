NBA Highlights: Celtics' Rob Williams Throws Down Crazy Alley-Oop in Game 6

WATCH: Williams throws down crazy alley-oop in Celtics-Heat Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams throws down alley-oops better than just about every player in the NBA, and the one he slammed home during the second quarter of Saturday night's Game 6 against the Miami Heat was truly special.

The Boston Celtics center went up for the alley-oop off a Jayson Tatum lob but Heat center Bam Adebayo slightly deflected the ball in the air. Despite the small change of direction, Williams was still able to get a hold of the ball and dunk it.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Check out Time Lord's exceptional hand-eye coordination in the video below:

jaw is on the floor Rob 😲



omg pic.twitter.com/YqXjj4SZh4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

Here are some more angles:

ROB WILLIAMS WITH THE SLAM OF THE SERIES. PERIOD ❗ pic.twitter.com/hnmqqKz11i — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2023

Williams had to leave the game near the end of the first half. He was holding his left hand as he walked toward the locker room.

The Celtics were trailing 0-3 in the series before winning the last three games. They'll host Game 7 in Boston on Monday night with a chance to reach the NBA Finals and become the first team ever to win a series after being down 0-3.