NBA Highlights: Celtics' Rob Williams Throws Down Crazy Alley-Oop in Game 6

WATCH: Williams throws down crazy alley-oop in Celtics-Heat Game 6
Robert Williams throws down alley-oops better than just about every player in the NBA, and the one he slammed home during the second quarter of Saturday night's Game 6 against the Miami Heat was truly special.
The Boston Celtics center went up for the alley-oop off a Jayson Tatum lob but Heat center Bam Adebayo slightly deflected the ball in the air. Despite the small change of direction, Williams was still able to get a hold of the ball and dunk it.
Check out Time Lord's exceptional hand-eye coordination in the video below:
Here are some more angles:
Williams had to leave the game near the end of the first half. He was holding his left hand as he walked toward the locker room.
The Celtics were trailing 0-3 in the series before winning the last three games. They'll host Game 7 in Boston on Monday night with a chance to reach the NBA Finals and become the first team ever to win a series after being down 0-3.