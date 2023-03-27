NBA Names Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Eastern Conference Player of the Week

NBA names Jaylen Brown Eastern Conference Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have found their groove again with a three-game win streak and five victories in their last six matchups.

Jaylen Brown has played a huge role in the team's recent success, and his strong performance was rewarded Monday when the NBA named the Celtics star the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The league named New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram the Western Conference Player of the Week. Ingram was selected No. 2 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, one spot ahead of Brown.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 23.



West: Brandon Ingram (@PelicansNBA)

East: Jaylen Brown (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/YqKHejBu1C — NBA (@NBA) March 27, 2023

The Celtics went 3-0 last week and Brown averaged 31.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor. Brown scored 41 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in the Celtics' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old star is averaging a career-high 27 points and seven rebounds per game this season. He is a strong contender to earn a spot on one of the three All-NBA teams for the first time.

Brown and the Celtics are back in action Tuesday night when they play the Washington Wizards on the road.