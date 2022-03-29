celtics

NBA Odds: Celtics' Marcus Smart Favored to Win Defensive Player of the Year

By Justin Leger

Will Marcus Smart win DPOY? Oddsmakers like his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart has a legitimate chance to be the first guard to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1995-96.

The Boston Celtics point guard, who's twice been All-Defensive First Team, suddenly is the odds-on favorite to win the award this season. PointsBet Sportsbook lists Smart as the frontrunner at +110.

Forsberg: Smart vows to pull Celtics through Rob Williams injury

Here's a closer look at the DPOY odds look as of Tuesday night:

Smart: +110

Bam Adebayo: +375

Mikal Bridges: +375

Rudy Gobert: +450

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1400

Jaren Jackson Jr.: +2000

Smart's Celtics teammate Robert Williams is listed at +5000. The big man will miss the rest of the campaign, and potentially all of the playoffs, with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Smart and Williams both have been anchors for Boston's top-rated defense all season long. The duo has been instrumental in leading Boston back to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The C's briefly owned the No. 1 seed before Monday night's overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors. They now sit one game behind the first-place Miami Heat, who they'll host on Wednesday night.

The last Celtic to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors was Kevin Garnett during the team's 2008 championship campaign.

Tip-off for Celtics vs. Heat is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Only six games remain in the regular season.

