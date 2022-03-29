NBA Odds: Celtics' Marcus Smart Favored to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Will Marcus Smart win DPOY? Oddsmakers like his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart has a legitimate chance to be the first guard to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1995-96.

The Boston Celtics point guard, who's twice been All-Defensive First Team, suddenly is the odds-on favorite to win the award this season. PointsBet Sportsbook lists Smart as the frontrunner at +110.

Here's a closer look at the DPOY odds look as of Tuesday night:

Smart: +110

Bam Adebayo: +375

Mikal Bridges: +375

Rudy Gobert: +450

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1400

Jaren Jackson Jr.: +2000

Smart's Celtics teammate Robert Williams is listed at +5000. The big man will miss the rest of the campaign, and potentially all of the playoffs, with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Smart and Williams both have been anchors for Boston's top-rated defense all season long. The duo has been instrumental in leading Boston back to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The C's briefly owned the No. 1 seed before Monday night's overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors. They now sit one game behind the first-place Miami Heat, who they'll host on Wednesday night.

The last Celtic to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors was Kevin Garnett during the team's 2008 championship campaign.

Tip-off for Celtics vs. Heat is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Only six games remain in the regular season.