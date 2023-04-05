NBA Playoff Picture: How Celtics Can Clinch No. 2 Seed in East

What needs to happen for Celtics to clinch No. 2 seed in East? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' playoff fate is sealed. Almost.

After their 103-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, the Celtics are entrenched as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, three games behind the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks and two games ahead of No. 3 seed Philly with three games remaining in the regular season.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Celtics Talk POSTGAME POD: Joel Embiid's 52-point night prevents Celtics' season sweep | Listen & Subscribe

Barring a wild finish, Boston will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed to face the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup in the play-in tournament. But there's still a little more work to be done.

Here's what needs to happen for the Celtics to land the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds:

Celtics get No. 1 seed if...

Celtics win final three games (vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks) AND

Bucks lose final three games (vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors)

If the Celtics lose any of their final three games or the Bucks win any of their final three games, Milwaukee clinches the No. 1 seed.

Celtics get No. 2 seed if...

Celtics win any of final three games OR

76ers lose any of final three games (vs. Heat, at Hawks, at Nets)

If the Celtics beat the Raptors on Wednesday night at TD Garden, they clinch the No. 2 seed. Boston also can clinch the No. 2 seed if Philly loses to Miami on Thursday.

Celtics get No. 3 seed if...

Celtics lose final three games AND

76ers win final three games

Since the C's own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Sixers (3-1 in the season series), Philly needs to win out and have Boston lose out to vault to the No. 3 seed.

The No. 2 seed clearly is the most likely scenario for Boston, but Joe Mazzulla's club can make it official Wednesday night by dispatching Toronto.

If the season ended today, the Heat would host the 7-8 play-in matchup versus Atlanta, but with Miami trailing the Brooklyn Nets by just one game and the Hawks and Raptors with identical records, there's still plenty to sort out on that front.

Updated East standings through April 5