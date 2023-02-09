NBA Rumors: Celtics Acquire Mike Muscala in Trade With Thunder

Report: Celtics add veteran big Mike Muscala in trade with Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens has struck again.

The Boston Celtics are acquiring big man Mike Muscala in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The Celtics will send Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC in the deal, per Charania.

Muscala, 31, should be a good fit in Boston as a strong outside shooter who provides additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man is shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range this season and hit 42.9 percent of his threes during the 2021-22 campaign.

While Muscala's other numbers don't jump off the page -- he averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Thunder this season -- the Celtics gave up next to nothing to acquire him, as Jackson has only played in garbage-time minutes this season. In a best-case scenario, Muscala could help provide at least some of the production Boston hoped to get from Danilo Gallinari before he tore his ACL last August.

Muscala is making just $3.5 million this season and has a club option for 2024, so this is a solid, low-cost deal for Stevens and Co.