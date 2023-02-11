NBA Rumors: Celtics Among Teams Interested in Danny Green If He's Available

Report: Celtics among teams interested in Danny Green if he's available originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, but there is still another way for title contenders such as the Boston Celtics to upgrade their rosters before the 2023 playoffs.

The buyout market is the best place for roster additions right now, and the Celtics have more money than usual to offer players because of their disabled player exception (DPE) from Danilo Gallinari's injury.

One intriguing name that could become available is Danny Green.

The veteran forward was dealt from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers before Thursday's deadline. The Rockets are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings and have no need for Green, so his days in Houston could be numbered.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, appearing on the network's "NBA Today" show Friday, reported that Green prefers to be waived instead of bought out. Woj also listed the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers among teams that have interest in Green.

The Celtics have one open roster spot for Green or anyone else who hits the buyout market.

Green tore his ACL playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022 NBA playoffs. He made his 2022-23 season debut for the Grizzlies on Feb. 1 and played in three games with Memphis before being traded.

He would bring a wealth of experience to any contending team with his three championship rings. He's also a very good outside shooter who has hit 39.9 percent of his 3-pointers over a 14-year career.

The Celtics added forward Mike Muscala before the trade deadline. He gives the C's outside shooting and versatility off the bench, and he impressed during his Boston debut Friday night with 12 points in 16 minutes.

But you can never have enough outside shooting and depth on the wing. Green would address both of those things and give the Celtics a veteran who knows what it takes to win a title.