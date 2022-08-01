celtics

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Free Agent Noah Vonleh Agree to One-Year Contract

By Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics are adding another player to their training camp roster, which will increase the internal competition for playing time throughout the preseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics.

Vonleh has played for seven teams in eight NBA seasons since being drafted No. 9 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2014.

The Haverhill, Mass., native last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 campaign when he appeared in four games for Brooklyn Nets. The 26-year-old veteran has averages of 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 339 career NBA games.

Vonleh played for the Shanghai Sharks in China last season. 

The Celtics reportedly agreed to a training camp deal with 2014 first-round pick Bruno Caboclo earlier on Monday. 

