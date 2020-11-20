Enes Kanter

NBA Rumors: Celtics Trade Enes Kanter to Trail Blazers in Three-Team Deal

The trade will leave the Celtics approximately $26 million below the luxury tax

By Justin Leger

Enes Kanter's time with the Boston Celtics has come to an end.

A day after Kanter exercised his $5 million player option, Boston traded the big man to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal also involving the Memphis Grizzlies, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies will receive Mario Hezonjia and 30th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Desmond Bane. The C's will get a future Memphis draft consideration.

2020 NBA free agency live blog: Latest rumors and news

As a result of the trade, the Celtics will create a $4.767 million trade exception. They will be approximately $26 million below the luxury tax signing their first-round picks.

Kanter spent 23 games with Portland in 2018-19, averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds. In 2019-20 with the Celtics, the 28-year-old averaged 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

