Sam Hauser, Celtics Agree to Three-Year Contract: Report

Report: Sam Hauser lands three-year contract with Celtics
Sam Hauser has carved out a spot on a championship-level roster.
Hauser has agreed to a three-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth roughly $6 million ($2 million per year) with the first two years fully guaranteed, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Sunday.
Hauser joined the Celtics on a two-way contract last August after going undrafted out of Virginia. After playing well for the G-League affiliate Maine Celtics (16.9 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting), Hauser had his contract converted to a standard NBA deal, allowing him to remain on the roster for Boston's run to the NBA Finals.
The 24-year-old appeared in 26 games for the Celtics, averaging just 2.5 points per game but connecting on 43.2 percent of his 3-pointers (19 for 44).
While Hauser likely won't crack a loaded Boston rotation that now includes Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics clearly like the Wisconsin native enough as an end-of-the-bench sharpshooter to keep him in the fold.
Hauser will get a chance to prove his worth at the NBA Summer League, which kicks off for Boston on Saturday, July 9 in Las Vegas.