Sam Hauser, Celtics Agree to Three-Year Contract: Report

Report: Sam Hauser lands three-year contract with Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sam Hauser has carved out a spot on a championship-level roster.

Hauser has agreed to a three-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth roughly $6 million ($2 million per year) with the first two years fully guaranteed, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Sunday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hauser joined the Celtics on a two-way contract last August after going undrafted out of Virginia. After playing well for the G-League affiliate Maine Celtics (16.9 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting), Hauser had his contract converted to a standard NBA deal, allowing him to remain on the roster for Boston's run to the NBA Finals.

The 24-year-old appeared in 26 games for the Celtics, averaging just 2.5 points per game but connecting on 43.2 percent of his 3-pointers (19 for 44).

While Hauser likely won't crack a loaded Boston rotation that now includes Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics clearly like the Wisconsin native enough as an end-of-the-bench sharpshooter to keep him in the fold.

Hauser will get a chance to prove his worth at the NBA Summer League, which kicks off for Boston on Saturday, July 9 in Las Vegas.