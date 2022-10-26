celtics

NBA Suspends Celtics' Grant Williams One Game for Role in Ejection Vs. Bulls

By Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics won't have Grant Williams in Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

The 23-year-old forward was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" during Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The incident happened with 8:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Williams was ejected from the game as well.

Williams will lose $29,698 of pay as a result of the suspension, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. Noah Vonleh and Blake Griffin likely will see more playing time Friday with Williams out of the lineup.

Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.

The Celtics are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 3-1 record.

