NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Showed Interest in Daniel Theis Reunion

NBA trade rumors: Celtics inquired about reunion with veteran center originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It sure sounds like the Boston Celtics are in the market for another big man ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics called the Houston Rockets about Daniel Theis and did some "due diligence" on the veteran center, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Wednesday.

An undrafted free agent who signed with the C's in 2017, Theis played some of the best basketball of his career in Boston, averaging 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in 2019-20 before the Celtics traded him to the Chicago Bulls in March 2021.

A reunion for Theis of C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens seems unlikely, though. Boston freed up about $3 million in cap space last week by trading Juancho Hernangomez, and taking on Theis' $8.2 million cap hit for this season wouldn't help the Celtics if their goal is to dip under the luxury tax.

But Boston's reported interest in Theis could be a sign the team is looking for frontcourt depth to pair with budding big man Robert Williams, whom the Celtics reportedly view as part of their "core" with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Al Horford has played well in spurts but has struggled from the 3-point line (28.7%) and turns 36 in June, while Enes Freedom has played sparingly to date (12.3 minutes per game). So if the C's can find another center or power forward on a relatively cheap deal, it might be worth the cost for Stevens and Co. as they aim to improve on their 25-24 record.