NBA Twitter Explodes After Celtics Trade Kemba Walker to Thunder

NBA Twitter explodes after C's trade Kemba to OKC, get Horford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It's been a wild week in the NBA, and the drama continued Friday morning when the Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that also sent former C's center Al Horford back to Boston.
Here are the reported details of the huge trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:
There are a lot of layers to this trade. The obvious one is the financial aspect. The Celtics will save a good chunk of money in this swap, especially with the last year of Horford's contract in 2022-23 only being partially guaranteed. Moving off Walker's contract is a massive win for the C's and gives them a little more roster flexibility moving forward.
As you can imagine, Twitter was pretty fired up in response to this deal. Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to the surprising Celtics-Thunder trade.
We'll start with an Al Horford tweet from 2016 that he went back and RT'd on Friday morning: