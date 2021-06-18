celtics

NBA Twitter Explodes After Celtics Trade Kemba Walker to Thunder

By Nick Goss

NBA Twitter explodes after C's trade Kemba to OKC, get Horford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a wild week in the NBA, and the drama continued Friday morning when the Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that also sent former C's center Al Horford back to Boston.

Here are the reported details of the huge trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

There are a lot of layers to this trade. The obvious one is the financial aspect. The Celtics will save a good chunk of money in this swap, especially with the last year of Horford's contract in 2022-23 only being partially guaranteed. Moving off Walker's contract is a massive win for the C's and gives them a little more roster flexibility moving forward.

As you can imagine, Twitter was pretty fired up in response to this deal. Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to the surprising Celtics-Thunder trade.

We'll start with an Al Horford tweet from 2016 that he went back and RT'd on Friday morning:

 

