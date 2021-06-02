celtics

NBA Twitter Explodes With Reaction to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens News

By Justin Leger

NBA Twitter reacts to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The news of Brad Stevens replacing Danny Ainge as the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations shook the NBA world on Wednesday.

U.S. & World

cyberattack 10 hours ago

World's Largest Meat Producer Getting Back Online After Cyberattack

Tokyo Olympics 4 hours ago

‘Everything Just Stopped': Olympian Nathan Adrian on His Battle With Cancer

The Celtics announced Stevens will take over for Ainge, who has served as an executive for Boston since 2003. Ainge will continue to work with the team on a transition plan this offseason before stepping away, and the C's will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.

Predictably, NBA Twitter was filled with a wide range of reactions Ainge passing the torch to Stevens.

Truly a wild day in Boston and the entire NBA.

The Celtics' 2020-21 season came to an end Tuesday night with their Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. A busy offseason is expected for Stevens in his new role, and it begins with a search for his replacement.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celticsBrad StevensDanny Ainge
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us