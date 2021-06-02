NBA Twitter Explodes With Reaction to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens News

NBA Twitter reacts to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The news of Brad Stevens replacing Danny Ainge as the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations shook the NBA world on Wednesday.

The Celtics announced Stevens will take over for Ainge, who has served as an executive for Boston since 2003. Ainge will continue to work with the team on a transition plan this offseason before stepping away, and the C's will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.

Predictably, NBA Twitter was filled with a wide range of reactions Ainge passing the torch to Stevens.

This is going to be quite the offseason for the Celtics https://t.co/RK4WqQt7Xp — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 2, 2021

Time for a nice, relaxing offseas -- wait WHAT — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) June 2, 2021

THE OFFSEASON IS LIKE 5 SECONDS OLD — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 2, 2021

We’re going to find out just how differently Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens view the players on the #Celtics roster. Will be very interesting. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) June 2, 2021

You all wanted changes lol — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) June 2, 2021

Utter madness. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 2, 2021

This was def. not on my 2021 bingo card https://t.co/W0aAdpjHkb — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) June 2, 2021

Truly a wild day in Boston and the entire NBA.

The Celtics' 2020-21 season came to an end Tuesday night with their Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. A busy offseason is expected for Stevens in his new role, and it begins with a search for his replacement.