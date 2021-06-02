NBA Twitter Explodes With Reaction to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens News

NBA Twitter reacts to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The news of Brad Stevens replacing Danny Ainge as the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations shook the NBA world on Wednesday.
The Celtics announced Stevens will take over for Ainge, who has served as an executive for Boston since 2003. Ainge will continue to work with the team on a transition plan this offseason before stepping away, and the C's will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.
Predictably, NBA Twitter was filled with a wide range of reactions Ainge passing the torch to Stevens.
Truly a wild day in Boston and the entire NBA.
The Celtics' 2020-21 season came to an end Tuesday night with their Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. A busy offseason is expected for Stevens in his new role, and it begins with a search for his replacement.