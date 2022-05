NBA Twitter Explodes With Reactions to Jayson Tatum's Game 6 Performance

NBA Twitter explodes with reactions to Tatum's Game 6 performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum put the Boston Celtics on his back with an all-time performance to force a Game 7.

The C's star dropped 46 points -- 16 in the fourth quarter -- in Friday night's do-or-die Game 6 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 17-of-32 from the field and was 7-for-15 on 3-pointers.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tatum's 46 points mark the second-highest total of his playoff career. The 24-year-old had a 50-point outburst in last year's postseason series vs. the Brooklyn Nets. It's also the second-most points in franchise history while facing playoff elimination, trailing only Sam Jones' 47 points back in 1963. Paul Pierce also had a 46-point performance back in the 2002 NBA playoffs.

The NBA world was in awe of Tatum's brilliant outing. Check out some of the best reactions below:

JT in his Bag tonight 💼! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 14, 2022

JT!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 14, 2022

This game give me that pp lbj game 7 vibe — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 14, 2022

Jayson Tatum rn 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3hVVBhuUX8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2022

what a special game for Jayson Tatum



Bucks had a chance to come storming back from a double-digit deficit at one point and Tatum almost singlehandedly stopped Milwaukee’s moment with that run of 11 straight points



Top-5 Player in the NBA right now — Joon Lee (@joonlee) May 14, 2022

Jayson. Tatum. That’s all. — Matt Ryan (@Matt_Ryan04) May 14, 2022

Can’t call that The Tatum Game because he’s special and there’s going to be more. But man… that’s everything we ever wanted from the guy. And when they needed it the most. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 14, 2022

KEEP COOKIN!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 14, 2022

Truly a defining performance for Jayson Tatum. Solidified - he’s arrived. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 14, 2022

Jayson Tatum was freaking magnificent tonight — Christian Arcand (@ChristianArcand) May 14, 2022

Tatum game. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 14, 2022

I’m old enough to remember when people questioned whether Jayson Tatum could/would step up in big moments/games.



46 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists to help Boston force a game 7 back in Boston. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 14, 2022

This was one of Jayson Tatum’s finest nights. What a way to respond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 14, 2022

Jayson. Tatum. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 14, 2022

Tatum will look to give an encore performance with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals at stake. Game 7 is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. with Celtics Pregame Live starting at 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.