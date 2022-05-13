NBA Twitter Explodes With Reactions to Jayson Tatum's Game 6 Performance

NBA Twitter explodes with reactions to Tatum's Game 6 performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum put the Boston Celtics on his back with an all-time performance to force a Game 7.

The C's star dropped 46 points -- 16 in the fourth quarter -- in Friday night's do-or-die Game 6 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 17-of-32 from the field and was 7-for-15 on 3-pointers.

Tatum's 46 points mark the second-highest total of his playoff career. The 24-year-old had a 50-point outburst in last year's postseason series vs. the Brooklyn Nets. It's also the second-most points in franchise history while facing playoff elimination, trailing only Sam Jones' 47 points back in 1963. Paul Pierce also had a 46-point performance back in the 2002 NBA playoffs.

The NBA world was in awe of Tatum's brilliant outing. Check out some of the best reactions below:

JT in his Bag tonight ð¼! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 14, 2022

JT!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 14, 2022

This game give me that pp lbj game 7 vibe — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 14, 2022

Jayson Tatum rn ð¤¯ pic.twitter.com/3hVVBhuUX8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2022

what a special game for Jayson Tatum



Bucks had a chance to come storming back from a double-digit deficit at one point and Tatum almost singlehandedly stopped Milwaukeeâs moment with that run of 11 straight points



Top-5 Player in the NBA right now — Joon Lee (@joonlee) May 14, 2022

Jayson. Tatum. Thatâs all. — Matt Ryan (@Matt_Ryan04) May 14, 2022

Canât call that The Tatum Game because heâs special and thereâs going to be more. But manâ¦ thatâs everything we ever wanted from the guy. And when they needed it the most. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 14, 2022

KEEP COOKIN!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 14, 2022

Truly a defining performance for Jayson Tatum. Solidified - heâs arrived. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 14, 2022

Jayson Tatum was freaking magnificent tonight — Christian Arcand (@ChristianArcand) May 14, 2022

Tatum game. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 14, 2022

Iâm old enough to remember when people questioned whether Jayson Tatum could/would step up in big moments/games.



46 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists to help Boston force a game 7 back in Boston. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 14, 2022

This was one of Jayson Tatumâs finest nights. What a way to respond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 14, 2022

Jayson. Tatum. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 14, 2022

Tatum will look to give an encore performance with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals at stake. Game 7 is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. with Celtics Pregame Live starting at 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.