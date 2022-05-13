celtics

NBA Twitter Explodes With Reactions to Jayson Tatum's Game 6 Performance

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum put the Boston Celtics on his back with an all-time performance to force a Game 7.

The C's star dropped 46 points -- 16 in the fourth quarter -- in Friday night's do-or-die Game 6 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 17-of-32 from the field and was 7-for-15 on 3-pointers.

Tatum's 46 points mark the second-highest total of his playoff career. The 24-year-old had a 50-point outburst in last year's postseason series vs. the Brooklyn Nets. It's also the second-most points in franchise history while facing playoff elimination, trailing only Sam Jones' 47 points back in 1963. Paul Pierce also had a 46-point performance back in the 2002 NBA playoffs.

Celtics-Bucks takeaways: Tatum's heroics help C's force Game 7

The NBA world was in awe of Tatum's brilliant outing. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Tatum will look to give an encore performance with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals at stake. Game 7 is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. with Celtics Pregame Live starting at 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.

