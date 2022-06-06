NBC, Telemundo Boston Stations Receive 22 New England Emmys

NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston received a total of 22 regional Emmys from the The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter.
Among the stations' awards were wins for Investigative, Documentaries, Lifestyle and News. A complete listing of winner recipients can be found here.
The Emmy Awards gala took place on Saturday, June 4 at the Boch Center. The night drew hundreds of television industry professionals within the Boston/New England market.
NATAS Boston/New England Chapter is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television, the fostering of creative leadership in the television industry, and the encouragement of excellence in artistic, educational, cultural and technical progress.
THE 45TH BOSTON/NEW ENGLAND EMMY AWARD RECIPIENTS
The NBC & Telemundo Boston Stations: 22 Category Wins Total
NBC10 Boston - 10 awards
U.S. & World
INVESTIGATIVE
To Catch A Contractor
Ryan Kath, Reporter
Leslie Gaydos, Reporter
Aaron Strader, Photographer
James O'Halloran, Photographer
Dan Ferrigan, Photographer
Lauren Kleciak, Editor
Erica Jorgensen, Executive Producer
REPORTER -- INVESTIGATIVE
Ryan Kath, Reporter NBC10 Boston Investigators
DOCUMENTARY (TIE)
Restaurants Remade
Raymond Fuschetti, Producer/Photographer/Editor
Barry Littlefield, Director Of Photography
Leo Ruiz, Executive Producer
James O'Halloran, Photographer
Aaron Strader, Photographer
Mike Gearin, Aerial Video
AND
Chinatown Massacre
Shira Stoll, Producer
Ryan Kath, Reporter
Aaron Strader, Photographer
Jim Haddadin, Producer
SOCIETAL CONCERNS NEWS
Crisis at Mass & Cass
Jason Solowski, Producer
James O'Halloran, Photographer
LIFESTYLE
DIY Kitchen Renovation
Anna Rossi, Host/Producer
Michelle Weber, Producer
JR Black, Editor
Barry Littlefield, Photographer
AJ Rossi, Photographer
HEALTH/MEDICAL -- LONG FORM CONTENT
Gift of Hope Charlene Bert, Producer/Executive Producer
Colton Bradford, Host
Barry Littlefield, Editor
EDITOR NEWS -- NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT
James O'Halloran Edit Composite
James O'Halloran, Editor NBC10 Boston
LIVE NEWS PRODUCER (TIE)
NBC10 Boston News Producer Alyssa Jewell, News Producer NBC10 Boston
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT NEWS
NBC10 Investigators: Taxpayer Money and Government Accountability
Ryan Kath, Reporter
James O'Halloran, Photographer
Telemundo New England – 9 awards
HUMAN INTEREST NEWS (TIE)
Famila De Boston Sufre El Drama De La Separación En La Frontera
Diego Restrepo, Producer
Paulo Alvarado, Reporter
Paulo Bauch, Photographer/Editor
SPORTS FEATURE NEWS (TIE)
Olimpiadas Tokyo, Seleccion Dominicana Y Su Pase Historico
Carmen Martinez, Reporter/Producer/Editor Telemundo New England
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT -- LONG FORM CONTENT (TIE)
Heroes de Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
Miguel Garcia, Host
Sammy Montalvo, Producer
VIDEO JOURNALIST -- NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT (TIE)
The Adventures of Miguel in Tokyo
Miguel Santiesteban, Multimedia Journalist Telemundo New England
HISTORICAL/CULTURAL -- LONG FORM CONTENT (TIE)
Tradiciones de Navidad
Jose Rivera Adrovet, Anchor
Grace Gómez, Anchor
Héctor Rangel, Senior Producer
Cecy Del Carmen, Reporter
Betsy Badell, Reporter
David De Matteis, Reporter
Carla Rojo, Reporter
Bruno Bauch, Photographer
Paulo Alvardo, Reporter
Carmen Martinez, Reporter
Jonathan Latorre, Photographer
Jairo Lemes, Photographer
LIVE NEWS PRODUCER (TIE)
Telemundo New England 11 P.M.
Producer Diego Restrepo, News Producer
PROGRAM -- HOST/MODERATOR/CORRESPONDENT (TIE)
Carmen Martinez, Correspondent
PROGRAM PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN (TIE)
Siempre Contigo (Always With You)
Miguel Garcia, Producer
TJ Powers, Creative Director
Kevin Smith, Producer/Editor
Dave Allen, Design Director
SPORTS -- ONE -TIME SPECIAL (TIE)
Acceso Tokio
Jesús Quiñonez, Anchor/Reporter
Grace Gómez, Anchor
Héctor Rangel, Senior Producer
Lorenna Monroig, Producer
Samuel Montalvo, Producer
NBC Sports Boston - 2 awards
GRAPHIC ARTS -- MOTION GRAPHICS
Celtics Post Up
Jon Christenson, Motion Designer
Adam Snow, Graphic Designer
Charis Dalessio, Producer
Christine Vell, Producer
SPORTS PROGRAM -- LIVE
Patriots Pregame Live
Jeff Capotosto, Coordinating Producer
Amina Smith, Host
Michael Holley, Host
Tom E. Curran, Host
Phil Perry, Host
Ted Johnson, Analyst
Kevin Miller, VP, Content Creation And Strategy
Brian O'Neill, Senior Coordinating Producer
Mark Hazlett, Production Assistant
NECN - 1 award
REPORTER -- FEATURE/HUMAN INTEREST
Jack Thurston, Reporter NECN