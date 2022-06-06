NBC, Telemundo Boston Stations Receive 22 New England Emmys

NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston received a total of 22 regional Emmys from the The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Boston/New England Chapter.

Among the stations' awards were wins for Investigative, Documentaries, Lifestyle and News. A complete listing of winner recipients can be found here.

The Emmy Awards gala took place on Saturday, June 4 at the Boch Center. The night drew hundreds of television industry professionals within the Boston/New England market.

NATAS Boston/New England Chapter is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television, the fostering of creative leadership in the television industry, and the encouragement of excellence in artistic, educational, cultural and technical progress.

THE 45TH BOSTON/NEW ENGLAND EMMY AWARD RECIPIENTS

The NBC & Telemundo Boston Stations: 22 Category Wins Total

NBC10 Boston - 10 awards

INVESTIGATIVE

To Catch A Contractor

Ryan Kath, Reporter

Leslie Gaydos, Reporter

Aaron Strader, Photographer

James O'Halloran, Photographer

Dan Ferrigan, Photographer

Lauren Kleciak, Editor

Erica Jorgensen, Executive Producer

REPORTER -- INVESTIGATIVE

Ryan Kath, Reporter NBC10 Boston Investigators

DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

Restaurants Remade

Raymond Fuschetti, Producer/Photographer/Editor

Barry Littlefield, Director Of Photography

Leo Ruiz, Executive Producer

James O'Halloran, Photographer

Aaron Strader, Photographer

Mike Gearin, Aerial Video

AND

Chinatown Massacre

Shira Stoll, Producer

Ryan Kath, Reporter

Aaron Strader, Photographer

Jim Haddadin, Producer

SOCIETAL CONCERNS NEWS

Crisis at Mass & Cass

Jason Solowski, Producer

James O'Halloran, Photographer

LIFESTYLE

DIY Kitchen Renovation

Anna Rossi, Host/Producer

Michelle Weber, Producer

JR Black, Editor

Barry Littlefield, Photographer

AJ Rossi, Photographer

HEALTH/MEDICAL -- LONG FORM CONTENT

Gift of Hope Charlene Bert, Producer/Executive Producer

Colton Bradford, Host

Barry Littlefield, Editor

EDITOR NEWS -- NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

James O'Halloran Edit Composite

James O'Halloran, Editor NBC10 Boston

LIVE NEWS PRODUCER (TIE)

NBC10 Boston News Producer Alyssa Jewell, News Producer NBC10 Boston

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT NEWS

NBC10 Investigators: Taxpayer Money and Government Accountability

Ryan Kath, Reporter

James O'Halloran, Photographer

Telemundo New England – 9 awards

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS (TIE)

Famila De Boston Sufre El Drama De La Separación En La Frontera

Diego Restrepo, Producer

Paulo Alvarado, Reporter

Paulo Bauch, Photographer/Editor

SPORTS FEATURE NEWS (TIE)

Olimpiadas Tokyo, Seleccion Dominicana Y Su Pase Historico

Carmen Martinez, Reporter/Producer/Editor Telemundo New England

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT -- LONG FORM CONTENT (TIE)

Heroes de Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra

Miguel Garcia, Host

Sammy Montalvo, Producer

VIDEO JOURNALIST -- NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT (TIE)

The Adventures of Miguel in Tokyo

Miguel Santiesteban, Multimedia Journalist Telemundo New England

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL -- LONG FORM CONTENT (TIE)

Tradiciones de Navidad

Jose Rivera Adrovet, Anchor

Grace Gómez, Anchor

Héctor Rangel, Senior Producer

Cecy Del Carmen, Reporter

Betsy Badell, Reporter

David De Matteis, Reporter

Carla Rojo, Reporter

Bruno Bauch, Photographer

Paulo Alvardo, Reporter

Carmen Martinez, Reporter

Jonathan Latorre, Photographer

Jairo Lemes, Photographer

LIVE NEWS PRODUCER (TIE)

Telemundo New England 11 P.M.

Producer Diego Restrepo, News Producer

PROGRAM -- HOST/MODERATOR/CORRESPONDENT (TIE)

Carmen Martinez, Correspondent

PROGRAM PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN (TIE)

Siempre Contigo (Always With You)

Miguel Garcia, Producer

TJ Powers, Creative Director

Kevin Smith, Producer/Editor

Dave Allen, Design Director

SPORTS -- ONE -TIME SPECIAL (TIE)

Acceso Tokio

Jesús Quiñonez, Anchor/Reporter

Grace Gómez, Anchor

Héctor Rangel, Senior Producer

Lorenna Monroig, Producer

Samuel Montalvo, Producer

NBC Sports Boston - 2 awards

GRAPHIC ARTS -- MOTION GRAPHICS

Celtics Post Up

Jon Christenson, Motion Designer

Adam Snow, Graphic Designer

Charis Dalessio, Producer

Christine Vell, Producer

SPORTS PROGRAM -- LIVE

Patriots Pregame Live

Jeff Capotosto, Coordinating Producer

Amina Smith, Host

Michael Holley, Host

Tom E. Curran, Host

Phil Perry, Host

Ted Johnson, Analyst

Kevin Miller, VP, Content Creation And Strategy

Brian O'Neill, Senior Coordinating Producer

Mark Hazlett, Production Assistant

NECN - 1 award

REPORTER -- FEATURE/HUMAN INTEREST

Jack Thurston, Reporter NECN