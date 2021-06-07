NBC Universal Boston's Chris Wayland to Speak at TedxWaltham Event on June 12

Tickets are on sale now to attend TEDxWaltham’s live event, on the theme of Going Places - Outside. The event, which will be held outdoors at the AstraZeneca R&D Boston BioHub in Waltham, Massachusetts, will feature original talks on topics ranging from food insecurity to racial equality to maintaining healthy posture.

Talks were curated from over 100 applicants, and chosen for bringing a fresh perspective to topics that are important for the city and beyond. The speaker lineup includes NBC Universal Boston’s Chris Wayland, Healthy Waltham’s Myriam Michel, Belmont Day School’s Carlos Hoyt, Alexander Technique expert Ariel Weiss, and small business coach and podcaster Tara McMullin.

“After the challenging year we’ve all faced and having to postpone our 2020 live event because of the pandemic, we are excited to once again be able to bring life and voice to topics and ideas that may not otherwise ever be heard-- and to share these ideas with the local community," organizer Pangi Johnson said.

Waltham and surrounding residents can now purchase tickets to attend the event on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. here: https://www.tedxwaltham.com/2021.

Don’t miss your opportunity to hear these ideas worth spreading right here in Waltham.