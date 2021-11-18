One Night Only

NBC10 Boston and iHeartRadio Present ‘One Night Only' Benefit Concert

The concert will air as a special on NBC10 Boston and 101.7 The Bull on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. on NECN

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston and 101.7 The Bull on iHeartRadio present the second annual “One Night Only” country music concert to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The concert will air as a special on NBC10 Boston and 101.7 The Bull on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. on NECN.

The concert is again hosted by Colton Bradford, radio host on 101.7 The Bull and host of NBC10 Boston’s daily lifestyle show, “The Hub Today.” Joining him are Taylor Kinzler from NBC Connecticut, along with Amanda Jo and Jessica Callahan from iHeartRadio Boston.

“Committing to the life-saving work of St. Jude has been an honor,” Bradford said. “I am grateful to have the support of two powerhouse corporations, the Boston NBC Owned Stations and iHeartMedia, along with dear friends around the nation whose voices will save lives and help St. Jude defeat childhood cancer for good.”

Special performances and exclusive interviews include television personality and songwriter Kelly Clarkson, along with singer/songwriters Carly Pearce, Sam Hunt, Jordan Davis, Justin Moore, Tenille Arts, Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis.

During the broadcast, viewers can text the word "HOPE" to the number 62-62-62. Follow the link from the text message and complete the online donation form to become a St. Jude Partner in Hope.

