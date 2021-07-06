NBC10 Boston Announces New Weekend Meteorologist, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Announces New Sports Anchor

NBC10 Boston/ WBTS today announced the addition of Tania Leal as the station's new weekend morning meteorologist. Leal comes from Telemundo 52/KVEA in Los Angeles, Calif.

Leal replaces former weekend meteorologist Denise Isaac.

As a bilingual personality, Leal will contribute to severe weather team coverage on Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra with meteorologist Cecy del Carmen.

Leal’s first day on-air will be Wednesday, July 7.

In addition, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra has hired Jesús Quiñonez as sports anchor for Noticiero Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra.

As part of the Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Newscast, Quiñonez reports the latest and most important sports news for viewers in Boston, Connecticut and the New England states including; Telemundo Boston/WNEU, Telemundo Connecticut/WRDM, Telemundo Springfield/WDMR and Telemundo Providence/WRIW.

Quiñonez replaces previous Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra sports anchor, Pedro Castro-Amaré.

Quiñonez debuted on the station Monday, June 7, 2021.

“Both Tania and Jesús add great value to our newscasts and multi-language content, said Ben Dobson, vice president of news for the Boston NBC and Telemundo stations. Their ability to communicate across stations increases the likelihood of critical information reaching communities and individuals who need it.”

About Tania Leal:

Leal is an Emmy award winning meteorologist and Ambassador of American Meteorological Society. Before joining NBC10 Boston she was meteorologist at Telemundo 52/KVEA in Los Angeles, Calif. From 2015 to 2018 Leal served as a weather anchor during her time at Telemundo McAllen, Texas, where she received the first Emmy to a Hispanic woman in the Lone Star for ‘Best Weather Anchor”. She also anchored a national program called “Total Solar Eclipse” and worked extensively with the community. She began her career in 2012 as a weather anchor and morning host at XHAB/XERV Televisa, Mexico.

About Jesús Quiñonez

Before joining Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, Quiñonez worked as a sports presenter for KMEX in Los Angeles. During this time, he also served as a radio chronicler for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Quiñonez received his bachelor's degree from Arizona State University where he studied film and media production.