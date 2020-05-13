NBC10 Boston, NECN Honored With 4 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

NBC and Telemundo Stations in five markets as well as NECN were honored with a total of 18 regional Edward R. Murrow awards across various categories including Newscast, Hard News, Excellence in Innovation, and Investigative Reporting, among others.

The awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and recognize the best of electronic journalism produced by radio, television and the internet across North America.

NBC10 Boston/WBTS was honored with three awards, including “Hard News” for “From Service to Sick,” an investigation that focuses on thousands of veterans that allege the Department of Veterans Affairs has ignored their claims of having suffered health effects as a result of burn pits located next to their military bases. NECN won an award in the “News Documentary” category for “D-Day 75: New England’s Heroes.”

NBC 4 New York/WNBC won six awards, including “Newscast” for “News 4 at 11: The Jersey City Shootout” which covered the murder of Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals, a deadly shootout at a Jersey City kosher market and its subsequent law enforcement investigation, and reactions from the Tri-State area, among others. NBC Bay Area/KNTV was recognized with four awards, including “Excellence in Innovation” for “Synced In’ Instagram News Show,” a social media program that delivers local news and updates on-the-go.

NBC4 Washington/WRC-TV won three awards, including “Investigative Reporting” for “NEWS4 I-Team: Above the Law?” This is the seventh consecutive year that WRC-TV’s I-Team has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in this category.

Telemundo 40/KTLM, the Telemundo owned station in McAllen, took home one award in the category of “Investigative Reporting” for “Entre Ratas” (In Between Rats), a special report about a local Burger King restaurant infested with rats and mice. As a result of KTLM’s investigation, the fast food chain shut down several of its restaurants. The restaurants has resumed operations with cleaner facilities.

Below is the full list of award wins for WBTS, NECN, WNBC, KNTV, WRC-TV and KTLM:

NBC10 Boston

• Hard News: From Service to Sick

• Newscast: NBC10 Boston News at 11pm: Cape Cod Tornado

• Podcast: Shark Tales

NECN

• News Documentary: D-Day 75: New England’s Heroes

NBC 4 New York

• Newscast: News 4 at 11: The Jersey City Shootout

• Breaking News Coverage: The Jersey City Shootout

• Excellence in Sound: Back on Track

• Excellence in Video: The Message

• Feature Reporting: The Messages

• Hard News: Microdosing

NBC Bay Area

• Excellence in Innovation: Synced In’ Instagram News Show

• Excellence in Social Media

• Multimedia

• Podcast: Sand Hill Road Podcast

NBC4 Washington

• Investigative Reporting: NEWS4 I-Team: Above the Law?

• Multimedia: nbcwashington.com

• News Documentary: Under Scrutiny: Inside the DC VA

Telemundo 40

• Investigative Reporting: Entre Ratas

To access a list of all 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow awardees, click here.