NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston Hire Bilingual Reporter Bianca Beltrán

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston announce Bianca Beltrán is joining the Boston NBC and Telemundo stations as News Reporter. Beltrán’s first day on-air will be Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

“Bianca is an exceptional journalist. She joins us after having worked across many different TV stations, serving both English and Spanish-language audiences. I’m excited to welcome her to our news family and for our viewers to receive her news reports, across NBC10, NECN and Telemundo Boston,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston.

Beltrán joins NBCUniversal’s Boston TV stations from KMBC 9 News, the Hearst station in Kansas City where she worked as a News Reporter for the past three years. Prior to this, she was a Multimedia Journalist at the Univision affiliates KPMR-TV Santa Maria and KSMS-TV in Monterey, California. In Monterey, she also worked at KSBW 8 reporting breaking news, including the Soberanes wild fires and Commitment 2016.

She is fluent in English and Spanish and will report in both languages on NBC10, NECN and Telemundo Boston to existing audiences and to the increasing Hispanic, Latino and multiracial residents now fueling the largest population growth throughout Massachusetts.

Beltrán grew up in Oxnard, California and earned a bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Studies from the University of California in Santa Barbara.