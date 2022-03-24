NBC10 Boston Promotes Raul Martinez to Morning News Anchor

NBC10 Boston today announced Raul Martinez has been promoted to morning news anchor of NBC10 Boston/WBTS.

Martinez joins morning news anchor Latoyia Edwards, chief meteorologist Matt Noyes and traffic reporter Olessa Stepanova weekdays from 4 to 7 a.m.

“Raul’s road from the sports desk to the anchor desk is a story of perseverance and drive. He worked incredibly hard, never giving up and never slowing down. It was more than the hard work that Raul put in, he showed himself to be a team player, and a generous co-worker, lifting everyone in the room with his drive, passion and humor,” said Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN.

Martinez joined NBC10 Boston and NECN in May of 2016 as sports anchor and director. During this time he covered three Patriots Super Bowl appearances (including 2 titles!), a 2018 World Series title from the Red Sox, a Stanley Cup Final appearance by the Bruins and the Celtics going to two Eastern Conference Finals. He most recently covered the blizzard of 2022 and the Russia-Ukraine breaking news and continuing coverage. He can also been seen on the network NBCLX, delivering original, local content on-air, digital, mobile, social and out-of-home.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Raul contributes greatly to our newscasts,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and NBC Sports Boston. “I am proud of the example he sets through his journalistic integrity and hard work every day.”

“I am thrilled for this incredible opportunity,” Martinez said. “Working with Latoyia, Matt, Olessa and the entire talented morning team is truly an honor. NBC10 Boston is a special place and I am excited for the journey ahead.”

Martinez transitioned from sports to news in September of 2021 as the fill-in and weekend anchor for NBC10 Boston. He has co-anchored with the NBC10 Boston morning news team since December of 2021.