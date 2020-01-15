NBCU Boston Media Center Opens Today: What It Means for You

NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN unveil the newly built NBCUniversal Boston Media Center with a live broadcast from Telemundo Boston, today at 5 p.m.

The multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art 160,000-square-foot news center located at 189 B Street in Needham (Needham Crossing Business Park), represents the largest investment ever made by a media company in the Greater Boston area.

“We are excited to welcome you to our new workspace, proudly called the NBCU Boston Media Center,” said Mike St. Peter, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. "We have designed a content production center for the future, serving our viewers, users and customers at the highest level.”

The co-location of the local news, regional sports network, and regional news network will result in stronger news gathering collaborations between NBCU’s Boston-based stations to better serve audiences with the best content in two languages and across all platforms.

The advanced media facility has completed its launch, with all stations scheduled for on-air broadcast within the week.

“It’s the most spectacular news facility in the world,” said Chris Wayland, general manager of NBC Sports Boston and senior vice president and station manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN. "Our stations are committed to the community at the highest level and this building represents progress for the entire industry.”

Employees from NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN are now all housed in the NBCU Boston Media Center, with access to first-class amenities and features, including six production studios, six broadcast control rooms, a podcast studio and more.

The technology and design are built for now and the future, opening the door to new ways to create content and enhance storytelling for broadcast, cable, digital and OTT.

“We set a goal to design the best facility based on the needs of the employees," said Keith Barbaria, vice president of technology for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. “We focused on the people first, the processes they needed next, and the technology they require to execute their jobs and achieve their goals. I am proud to say that this facility has exceeded all our expectations and I cannot wait to watch the content we will now be able to create.”