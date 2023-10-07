Nearly 4,000 register to run the Boston 10k for women

The 47th running of the Boston 10K for Women, Presented by REI returned to the Boston Common and the streets of Boston and Cambridge on Saturday.

Nearly 4,000 women have registered for autumn classic which began at 8:50 a.m for handcycle and wheelchair participants, and at 9:00 a.m. for all runners.

The race is New England's largest all-women's sporting event.

The 6.2-mile course brings runs through Boston’s Back Bay and into Cambridge and finishes on Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common.

Partial list of winners below: