Nearly a Third of Laid-Off Wayfair Workers Live in Mass.

About one in three workers who were laid off in Wayfair Inc.'s latest round of job cuts last month lives in Massachusetts, the company told the Business Journal.

The Boston online furniture retailer is among the many tech companies that are reducing their oversized staff in an effort to get to profitability. Last month, Wayfair announced a plan to "eliminate management layers" that resulted in the elimination of 1,750 global jobs, or approximately 10% of Wayfair's workforce.

In a Jan. 20 notice to the state, the company told state officials that the cuts, which start in March, include 932 employees working at or assigned to Wayfair's headquarters at 4 Copley Place. That number, however, includes "remote employees across the country who report to managers in Boston," according to the notice.

Susan Frechette, a spokesperson for Wayfair, told the Business Journal that of the 932 workers mentioned in the notice, approximately 500 live in Massachusetts. That's 29% of the 1,750 total impacted people, or nearly one in three.

