Business

Needham-Based TripAdvisor Reducing Its Workforce by ‘Hundreds’

By Lucia Maffei, Boston Business Journal Technology Reporter

Generic TripAdvisor Generic
NBC10 Boston

Needham-based TripAdvisor Inc. says it's “prudently reducing and re-allocating expenses" in some areas, and multiple reports — which the company is not disputing — suggest that includes layoffs of "hundreds" of workers.

In a statement to the Business Journal, the online travel platform company said it is “prudently reducing and re-allocating expenses in certain parts of our business to preserve strong profitability, while also enabling us to continue to invest in strategic growth areas.” 

When asked to confirm the accuracy of an article in Bloomberg on Thursday saying the company is eliminating "about 200" positions, a spokesperson for TripAdvisor told the Business Journal that "we will not deny the Bloomberg report," but declined to discuss where the cuts are, nor their impact on Massachusetts-based positions. Bloomberg first reported the cuts on Wednesday night, followed by trade publication Skift.

U.S. & World

impeachment 4 hours ago

Democrats Argue ‘Right Matters’ in Trump Impeachment Trial

coronavirus 8 mins ago

Patient Diagnosed With Coronavirus in Chicago: CDC

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

BusinessTripAdvisor
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us